iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF accounts for 4.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned approximately 7.20% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $15,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WOOD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,947,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 148.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 86,334 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.38. 6,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,224. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.85. The firm has a market cap of $217.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $68.91 and a 52 week high of $84.82.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

