iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on April 5th

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1628 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.82. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $45.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNMA. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

