iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3264 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:HYDB opened at $46.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $51.73.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYDB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 4,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 600,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,753,000 after purchasing an additional 587,264 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,230,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,672,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,344,000.

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.