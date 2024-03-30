iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD) Plans $0.13 Dividend

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBHD opened at $23.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20.

Get iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $671,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,305,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.