iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on April 5th

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1426 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IBHG opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.

