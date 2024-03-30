iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on April 5th

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0439 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

IBMN opened at $26.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22,837.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,064,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,381 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 197,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 27,441 shares during the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $708,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

