iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBTG opened at $22.71 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $23.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

