iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Plans Dividend of $0.08

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0756 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTH stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,484,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,356 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 87.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

