iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Plans $0.07 Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0668 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBTK opened at $19.42 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

