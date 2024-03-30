iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0765 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBTM opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $24.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

