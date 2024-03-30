iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on April 5th

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2072 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

EMHY stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45. iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $51.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,305,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

