iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) to Issue Dividend of $0.37 on April 5th

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3656 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

EMB opened at $89.67 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.70 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

