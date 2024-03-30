iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.5% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,496,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average of $73.23. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

