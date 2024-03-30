iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,728 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 2.3% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $13,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,688,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $103.79. 725,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average is $94.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

