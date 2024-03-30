iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Lifted by Retirement Financial Solutions LLC

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65,249 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.6% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780,743 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,957,000 after acquiring an additional 82,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

