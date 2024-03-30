iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,263,067 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the previous session’s volume of 1,894,798 shares.The stock last traded at $34.24 and had previously closed at $34.09.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 659.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,079,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,174,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,405,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,655 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,877,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,395 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 353.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,267.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,112,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,371 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

