iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,614. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.87 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83. The firm has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.25.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.