iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.30. The stock had a trading volume of 37,675,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,136,004. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.