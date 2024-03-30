iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973,991 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,500,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $267,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.09. The company had a trading volume of 807,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,691. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.94 and its 200 day moving average is $74.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

