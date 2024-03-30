iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.09. 807,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,691. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.67. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

