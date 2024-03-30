iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) to Issue Dividend of $0.48 on April 5th

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4819 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.54 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.35 and a 200-day moving average of $110.28.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,726,000. Arkos Global Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,108,000. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.