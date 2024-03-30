iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TIP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.41. 2,137,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,847. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.61. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

