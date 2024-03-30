iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,361,000 after buying an additional 3,232,628 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after buying an additional 2,624,661 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after buying an additional 1,989,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 949,872 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $107.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,847. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average is $105.61. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

