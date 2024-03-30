iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,644 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 678,324 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,403,000.

Shares of TFLO remained flat at $50.69 during midday trading on Friday. 2,805,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,698. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

