iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3611 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIBR opened at $86.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.57. iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $96.50 and a 1 year high of $101.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 8.51% of iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

