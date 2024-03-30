iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,823 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,849 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 826,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 468,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.77. 8,086,482 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

