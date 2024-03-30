iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stake Lowered by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,235 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 826,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 468,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.0583 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

