iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on April 5th

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,245.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,547,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,135,000 after buying an additional 12,540,877 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,968,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,162,000 after buying an additional 4,149,351 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $81,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 721.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,518,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,479,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,696 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

