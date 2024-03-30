iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1504 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $46.89 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 275,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 68,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,775 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

