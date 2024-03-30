Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stake Raised by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.73. 496,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,681. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.12 and a 200 day moving average of $136.24.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Argus upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.27.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

