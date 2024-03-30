James Hambro & Partners Acquires 20,239 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the quarter. AON comprises 3.5% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. James Hambro & Partners owned approximately 0.11% of AON worth $65,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,922,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 200.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 831,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,171,000 after buying an additional 555,078 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of AON by 410.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 654,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,184,000 after buying an additional 526,353 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

AON stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.72. 732,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,873. Aon plc has a one year low of $284.85 and a one year high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.