James Hambro & Partners Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

James Hambro & Partners increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,755 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 4.0% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners owned about 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $75,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,478,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 285,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.33.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UNP traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,385. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.37 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.61. The stock has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.