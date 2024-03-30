James Hambro & Partners Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

James Hambro & Partners reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.1% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,866,020,000 after acquiring an additional 495,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,593,025,000 after buying an additional 251,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,420,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,311,670,000 after buying an additional 318,077 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.62.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $481.57. 2,214,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,426. The company has a market cap of $449.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.82 and a 1 year high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

