James Latham (LON:LTHM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,099.56

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,099.56 ($13.90) and traded as low as GBX 1,080 ($13.65). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,120 ($14.15), with a volume of 11,115 shares trading hands.

James Latham Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,130.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,099.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £225.79 million, a PE ratio of 772.41 and a beta of 0.75.

James Latham Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a GBX 7.75 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. James Latham’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at James Latham

About James Latham

In other James Latham news, insider David A. Dunmow acquired 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.34) per share, with a total value of £2,531.05 ($3,198.60). In other James Latham news, insider David A. Dunmow acquired 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.34) per share, with a total value of £2,531.05 ($3,198.60). Also, insider Andrew George Wright purchased 718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 626 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of £4,494.68 ($5,680.12). Insiders purchased 1,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,041 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

