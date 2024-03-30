Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF comprises about 1.9% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 10.28% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $10,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $917,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,964,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,823,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,089,000.

Shares of BATS JBBB opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

