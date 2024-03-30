John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,054.8% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $34.29 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

