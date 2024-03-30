John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Lowers Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,325 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned about 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

