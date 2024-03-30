John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August accounts for approximately 1.1% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of PAUG opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.