John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Makes New Investment in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned approximately 0.48% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 97,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 61,096 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,349,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SFLR stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

