John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDVG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 50,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,717 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 55,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,753 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $38.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Featured Articles

