John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned approximately 0.21% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 127.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $296,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter.

JPIE opened at $45.56 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $46.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.98.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

