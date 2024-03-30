John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Sells 1,364 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $187.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.31 and its 200 day moving average is $158.86. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

