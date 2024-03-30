JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BBIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BATS:BBIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.5946 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.35.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF stock opened at $98.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BATS:BBIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BBIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with 5 years or less until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

