Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (BBLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3551 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BBLB stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.39. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF has a 1 year low of $79.32 and a 1 year high of $102.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 510,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 91.11% of Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (BBLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasurys with more than 20 years until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

