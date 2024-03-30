Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIB) Declares Dividend of $0.39

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Price Performance
BBIB opened at $97.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.60. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $93.52 and a 12-month high of $101.67.
Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Company Profile
