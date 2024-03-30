JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1873 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

