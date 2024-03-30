JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1958 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

BATS:JCPI opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter.

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

