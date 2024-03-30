JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) is Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 89,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,655,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,422. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.4273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

