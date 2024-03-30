JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ 2nd Largest Position

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,384 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 8.1% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $13,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.45 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

