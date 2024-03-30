Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Update

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the February 29th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Juggernaut Exploration Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JUGRF remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. Juggernaut Exploration has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.
Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile
