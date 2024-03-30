Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Update

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the February 29th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Juggernaut Exploration Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JUGRF remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. Juggernaut Exploration has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, platinum group elements, copper, lead, and zinc and other base metals, as well as sand, gravel, graphite, barite, and other industrial minerals and materials.

